SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man suffered injuries after he witnessed thieves breaking into his car and then chased after them on Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. near the corner of 17th Avenue and Moraga Street, according to police.

There, a man and a woman saw a group of up to four people break their vehicle’s window and take their belongings. The suspects then fled into an awaiting sedan, police said.

One of the two victims, a 52-year-old man, ran after the suspects as they got into their car. Although the victim grabbed onto the vehicle as it was driving away, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

At that point, the victim let go of the vehicle and fell to the ground, causing him injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspects were able to make off with a backpack, clothing, cash, earbuds, a passport and credit cards, among other items, according to police.

Police did not provide detailed descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the

Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.