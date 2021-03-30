STANFORD (CBS SF) — Top-seeded Stanford beat the Louisville Cardinals 78-63 and advanced to the Final Four in the women’s NCAA Tournament, on Tuesday.
Stanford trailed by 12 midway through the third quarter before scoring 13 consecutive points to take its first lead since early in the game.
Lexie Hull scored 21 points.
Next up for the top-seeded Cardinal is South Carolina on Friday night in a rematch of the 2017 national semifinals.
UConn and Arizona meet in the other national semifinal.