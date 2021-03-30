SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man who allegedly crashed his car into a tent at a homeless encampment, killing a woman inside, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Santa Rosa police.
Following a heated argument and possible shooting involving another male on March 23, Clifford Adams crashed his vehicle into a tent in a homeless encampment on the east side of Roberts Avenue, according to police. The 53-year-old fled on foot, leaving a female victim pinned underneath the car, police said.
Santa Rosa Fire Department emergency crews extricated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Later police identified her as 43-year-old Kellie Jones, of Santa Rosa. Investigators determined that Adams was the prime suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The male victim who was arguing with Adams was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Fugitive Recovery Team located Adams in the 5000 block of Walnut Avenue and arrested him on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.
Police said Adams will be transported back to Sonoma County and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.