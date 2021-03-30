SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An armed suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday following an intense search in an Alum Rock neighborhood and a standoff with police.

Following hours of searching, officers located the man inside a home on Millar Ave. late Monday night. He barricaded himself inside and a standoff with SWAT officers ensued.

Meanwhile, residents in neighboring homes were evacuated.

Early Tuesday, San Jose Police Assistant Chief Paul Joseph tweeted: “Great job by Patrol, MERGE, the Tactical Negotiators, the Dispatch Response Team, and all of the SJPD personnel involved in taking an armed, violent felon into custody this morning after a barricade in East San Jose! You all showed tireless effort and great professionalism!”

Earlier in the afternoon, police closed Alum Rock Ave. to traffic as they search for a man who is believed to be armed with a handgun.

The San Jose Police Department’s media relations Twitter account posted about the search shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The post said police were called to the area of South White Rd. and Alum Rock Ave. to investigate an unspecified incident when an adult male with a handgun visible in his waistband fled from police on foot.

The search led to the closure of Alum Rock Ave. between Viewmont Ave. and South White Rd. in both directions.

Units are currently in the area of S White Rd and Alum Rock Av investigating a call where an adult male fled from Officers on foot. A handgun was visible in his waistband. Both directions of Alum Rock Av are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd. pic.twitter.com/amGmoD6O3b — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 29, 2021

Police said they were searching for a suspect described as either a White or Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.