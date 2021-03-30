COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police and SWAT officers in Santa Cruz were in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon seeking a felony suspect who is possibly armed, according to authorities.

Santa Cruz police said the activity was happening in the area of Felix Street and Laurel Street next to Santa Cruz High School. The school has been reportedly placed on lockdown.

At least one tactical police vehicle was on the scene and people were being urged to avoid the area between Walti and Chestnut streets off of Laurel Street.

The Santa Cruz Sentinal reported that police first responded to a report of a possible battery among associates on the 200 block of Felix Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the man may have been armed with a firearm, the Sentinal reported.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.