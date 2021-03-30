OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Union City man arrested last November and suspected in a series of convenience store robberies across the Bay Area was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday, according to authorities.

The complaint charges Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 40, with robbery affecting interstate commerce. Ramirez made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair in a press release.

Ramirez was arrested on November 17, after a lengthy investigation that involved multiple agencies. According to the complaint, on November 6 Ramirez robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store on Washington Boulevard in Fremont, allegedly telling the clerk initially that he needed a soda from the soda machine.

As the clerk approached to help, Ramirez pulled what appeared to be a black handgun from his pocket, and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the cash register, the complaint said. Ramirez allegedly took $200 from the registers and then left the store.

The complaint also alleges Ramirez committed 21 commercial robberies and two attempted commercial robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area between May and November 2020, with 22 of them taking place in October or November 2020. Ramirez allegedly committed his robberies in Fremont, Newark, Hayward, Union City, Campbell, Milpitas, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale. that

Ramirez remains in custody and his next scheduled appearance is on April. If convicted, Ramirez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the FBI, along with the police departments of Campbell, Fremont, Hayward, Los Altos, Milpitas, Mountain View, Newark, Sunnyvale and Union City.