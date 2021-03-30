SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men — Nathaniel Talivaa and Jenevee Pritchard — and a juvenile have been arrested in the February gang slaying of Tong Nguyen, San Jose police announced Tuesday.

Nguyen was found lying on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of East Santa Clara St. at approximately 2:09 a.m. on February 9.

The 48-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His slaying was San Jose’s fourth homicide in 2021.

An extensive follow-up investigation led to the identification of three suspects.

On March 16, San José officers with the assistance of the MERGE Unit located the suspects and took all three into custody.

Talivaa, 20, and Pritchard, 23, both of San Jose, were being held on murder charges with gang enhancement. The juvenile faces similar charges.

Anyone with information on the slaying was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sanchez #4126 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.