EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) — Workers recently completed upgrades to the El Cerrito del Norte BART station, adding new bathrooms and art.

The second phase of the project included the construction of two new public restrooms and two art walls, featuring landscape and architecture scenes from El Cerrito’s past and present by artist Kyungmi Shin.

The artist was selected by a panel of community members and arts professionals from among more than 70 artists who applied.

“The Del Norte station and new bus shelters, with bright blues and striking glass, provide a beautiful, welcoming entry to the station and the neighborhood surrounding the station,” said BART Board Vice President Rebecca Saltzman. “The murals celebrate the city of El Cerrito, featuring views of the Bay and the hills, and I am excited our riders will get to enjoy this artwork.”

The phase two improvements also included the addition of LED lighting at various locations around the station, the opening of a new bus lane and a raised pedestrian crosswalk between the parking structure and the station.

The improvements in the first phase of the project included a fully modernized south entrance, two new elevators, two new staircases, an additional fare gate array and a dramatic floor to ceiling exterior window wall to brighten the station.

The improvements were funded through a combination of California Proposition 1B Funds, Contra Costa County Measure J funds, and other funds, according to BART officials.



