NAPA (KPIX) — A judge has ordered an elderly sexually violent predator to be transferred from Napa County to San Francisco after a strong public outcry over his proximity to children and schools.

Charles Leroy Christman was first committed to the California Department of Mental Health back in 1997, after being convicted of sexually assaulting boys between 7 and 14 years of age. The 76-year-old was released to Walnut Creek in 2015, and recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital after he tried to allegedly tried to make contact with a boy at a community center.

Christman was released last October to a residence in Coombsville, sparking an outpouring of opposition.

Napa residents sent 500 letters and a petition containing 793 signatures to the Napa County District Attorney’s office demanding Christman be moved to San Francisco, where the crimes occurred. They pointed out that 62 children and two schools were close to his home, located at 4018 E. 3rd Avenue.

On Monday, The San Francisco Superior Court ordered that Christman be transferred to an address in San Francisco, on or before April 25, adding that the move has been announced and there has been no opposition.

Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, who handled the case lauded court’s decision.

“This change of heart by the San Francisco Superior Court is a testament to the commitment of our office to notify the Napa community, provide a mechanism for neighborhood voices to be amplified and the patience to move through the proper procedures to ensure that Mr. Christman has an appropriate placement – outside of Napa County,” said Dziadur.