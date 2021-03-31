SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old San Francisco man was being held on hate crime charges Wednesday after he allegedly entered a Tenderloin market and threated to shoot Asian American customers.

San Francisco police said Darrell Hunter was being held at San Francisco County Jail on three counts of criminal threats, two counts of burglary, stalking, three hate crime enhancements and probation violation.

Investigators said the incident began on Sunday at approximately 9:27 a.m. when officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 300 block of Golden Gate Ave. for a report of criminal threats.

Officers met with a 42-year-old Asian female victim who told them “that an unknown suspect entered the business and threatened to shoot Chinese people.”

The suspect then fled the store on foot. The victim said this was the third day in a row the suspect entered the store and caused a disruption, but due to the nature of the threat this was the first time she notified police.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the same business on the 300 block of Golden Gate Ave when they were informed the suspect had returned.

Responding officers located Hunter a few blocks away and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers met with the victim who told them that Hunter had entered the business, used a hand gesture to mimic a gun and simulated shooting the occupants of the business. The victim said that Hunter then left the business.

It was not the first time San Francisco police have had dealings with Hunter. He currently is on active probation for vandalism stemming from a 2018 incident where he entered a business on the 1300 block of Fillmore St four times in 15 days, yelled racial epithets and in one incident damaged restaurant furniture.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.