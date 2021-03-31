BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — The Redwood Valley Railway AKA the steam trains in Tilden Regional Park will reopen on Saturday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating hours for the miniature steam train, a popular family attraction in the Berkeley Hills for almost 70 years, are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Officer Among Injured in Multi-Vehicle Market Street Collision
Masks and observation of social distancing protocols are required.READ MORE: VIDEO: Dead Whale Towed Away After Washing Ashore At Crissy Field In San Francisco
Ellen Thomasen and her sister Kathe James began running the train service 25 years when they took over from their father, Erich Thomasen, who started the train service in 1952.MORE NEWS: Spurned 19-Year-Old Arrested After Stalking, Firing Gun Outside Victim's Home
The steam train is located at 2481 Grizzly Peak Blvd. For more information, including hours and ticket prices, call (510) 548-6100 or visit ebparks.org.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.