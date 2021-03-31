BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Calfire crews in Santa Cruz County on Wednesday evening were able to stop forward progress of a vegetation fire burning in a heavily wooded area in Boulder Creek, according to authorities.

The fire was burning just outside the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, according to Calfire officials.

The Calfire CZU Twitter account first posted about the three to five acre vegetation fire burning near Greenvale Road and Highway 9 in Boulder Creek shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a 3 to 5 acre vegetation fire in Boulder Creek. No structures are threatened. The fire is in the area of Greenvale Road and Highway 9. pic.twitter.com/6WaOsczep8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 31, 2021

A short time later, they posted an image showing smoke rising the trees in the area of the so-called Fossil Fire, noting that the fire was burning in timber.

As of about 5:18 p.m., Calfire said forward progress on the fire had been stopped. Air support was making water drops on the fire.

LATEST: Crews held the #FossilFire at the ridgetop. Air support has been making water drops, and acreage still estimated between 3 to 5. The fire is just outside the #CZULightningComplex burn area. Cause is under investigation. Thanks @AlertWildfire for Mt. Bielawski Cam. pic.twitter.com/53KkjS7gc0 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 1, 2021

Crews were able to keep the size of the fire to approximately three to five acres, Calfire said, holding the fire at the top of a ridge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.