FREMONT (CBS SF) – The Fremont Unified School District announced Wednesday that the large East Bay district would remain under distance learning for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, after an agreement could not be reached with teachers.

“We have roughly 43 school days between now and the end of this instructional year and no definitive final outcome in sight related to reaching an agreement with FUDTA,” Superintendent C.J. Cammack said in a letter to school families.

According to Cammack, the key issues pertained to staffing, the grade levels that would be eligible for a full return to campus and additional compensation for employees to return under a hybrid learning model.

“Despite a good-faith effort at the negotiations table from FUSD, including fair and focused proposals, air filters placed in every classroom, safety protocols beyond current state and local guidance, and ready access to vaccines, our negotiations have not yielded a timely agreement aligned with the District’s intention to provide in-person instruction to the maximum extent possible for all students,” the superintendent said.

By not reaching an agreement, the superintendent said that they would miss out on $9 million in additional funding. A deal reached by the legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom offered $6.6 billion in funds to districts across the state if select groups of students resumed in-person learning by March 31.

The district serves about 35,000 students in 42 schools.