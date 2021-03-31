Watch Live:Derek Chauvin Trial In George Floyd Murder Case
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crissy Field, Dead whale, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, Whale Washes Ashore

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dead whale washed ashore near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning, and was towed to Angel Island for a necropsy, authorities said.

The Marine Mammal Center said it received reports at 7:30 a.m. from San Francisco police of a whale off shore from Crissy Field.

READ MORE: Update: Suspect Who Threatened To Shoot Asian Customers At Tenderloin Business Arrested

The grey whale beached between 8 and 9 a.m., and a Marine Mammal Center team worked with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to tow the carcass to Angel Island, beginning at around 9:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Senators Call for Mass Vaccination Sites To Stay Open Past April

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.