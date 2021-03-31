SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dead whale washed ashore near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning, and was towed to Angel Island for a necropsy, authorities said.
The Marine Mammal Center said it received reports at 7:30 a.m. from San Francisco police of a whale off shore from Crissy Field.READ MORE: Update: Suspect Who Threatened To Shoot Asian Customers At Tenderloin Business Arrested
The grey whale beached between 8 and 9 a.m., and a Marine Mammal Center team worked with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to tow the carcass to Angel Island, beginning at around 9:30 a.m.
MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Senators Call for Mass Vaccination Sites To Stay Open Past April
(1/3) This morning, Wednesday, March 31, our experts briefly responded to a gray whale carcass that washed ashore at Crissy Field in San Francisco.READ MORE: Pfizer: Study Shows COVID Vaccine 100% Effective For Children 12-15
— The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) March 31, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.