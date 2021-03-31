HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police officers on Wednesday evening are investigating a homicide in downtown Hayward, according to authorities.
Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the area of B St. and Watkins St. Please avoid the area and details will be released when possible.
— HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) March 31, 2021
Chopper 5 was over the scene as multiple police units gathered to investigate near the intersection of B and Watkins streets, across from Hayward City Hall and about a block from Mission Boulevard.
Video from Chopper 5 showed activity and what appeared to be a yellow tarp over what may have been the homicide victim in front of a Union Bank location.
So far, authorities have provided no word on how the person was killed or if they have made any arrests.