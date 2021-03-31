WATSONVILLE (BCN) — A 55-year-old man died in what Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies are investigating as a homicide after responding Tuesday night to reports of a family disturbance in the unincorporated area of Interlaken.
Deputies responded shortly after 9:40 p.m. to the disturbance reported in the 100 block of Delaney Avenue northeast of Watsonville and found the man, who died at the scene, sheriff's officials said.
The name of the man and how he died have not been released, but the sheriff’s office said the suspect and victim knew each other.
Detectives were still investigating the motive and are looking for the suspect, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call (831) 454-7702.
