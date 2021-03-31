SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An on-duty San Francisco motorcycle police officer was among the people injured in a multi-vehicle collision at Market and 8th streets late Wednesday morning, authorities said.
According to SFPD, at approximately 11 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Market and 8th involving several vehicles including an officer on a motorcycle.
The SFPD Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after it happened, asking people to avoid the area.
Please avoid the area of 8th and Market Street as we conduct a collision investigation. Anticipate delays in the surrounding areas. Updates will follow.
Police said four people including the officer were injured and were transported to the hospital. Their condition was unknown as of early Wednesday afternoon.
The police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD.