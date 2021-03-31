SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn announced Tuesday that he planned to resign from his position, effective May 29.

McGlynn, who has served in the role since August 2014, accepted a city manager position with the city of Escondido in Southern California.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers praised McGlynn for his efforts boosting economic development activity as well as guiding efforts to address the city’s affordable housing shortages and rising homeless population.

“Sean has been a steady hand during some of Santa Rosa’s most challenging times,” said Rogers. “This community owes him a debt of gratitude — we have been well-served by his leadership and will be sad to see him go.”

McGlynn said it was an honor to serve the city.

“I want to thank this community and all of the Council members I have worked with during this time for allowing me the opportunity to serve them,” he said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.