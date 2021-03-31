SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in an unprovoked attack near UN Plaza last month.
According to officers, the 31-year-old victim was with a friend and his co-worker near 7th and Market Streets on February 13 around 1:15 p.m. He was then approached by the suspect, who stabbed him in the face.
The suspect then ran off and was last seen running eastbound on Market towards 6th Street.
Police said the victim suffered a laceration to his face and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a man between 30-40 years old, standing about 5'6″ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket a black hat and was holding a knife.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.