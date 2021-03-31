BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Berkeley after allegedly firing a gun outside the home of a person who had recently ended a relationship with him.
Last week, Berkeley police said a victim reported ongoing threatening messages from the unidentified Vallejo resident, and had heard a loud pop outside the victim's home.
The suspect told a mutual friend he had fired a shot outside the victim's home, which the friend relayed to the victim, police said. The victim also reported the suspect had posted a picture of a gun on social media.
Detectives worked with patrol officers to find and arrest the suspect in the Berkeley Hills, and found an illegal “ghost gun” after serving a search warrant at his home, police said.
The suspect was charged with stalking, discharging a firearm, and felony and misdemeanor weapons violations.