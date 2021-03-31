MODESTO (CBS SF) — A man who stole a used car from a dealership in Modesto led officers on a chase, ramming police vehicles before finally being arrested, authorities said.
Modesto police said the suspect went in the Car Giant dealership at 3766 McHenry Ave. and asked to test drive a 2006 Mercedes, but took the keys and left without filling out paperwork.
Officers located the vehicle about a mile-and-a-half away near Coffee Road & Mable Avenue and a short pursuit took place. The chase ended as an officer flying a gyro copter trailed the suspect, who became stuck in traffic, police said.
Police units were able to converge on the suspect who attempted to flee again, damaging three police vehicles and the stolen car in the process before he was finally stopped and taken into custody, police said.
The suspect was identified as Nilech Nick Chand, 44, of Modesto. He was booked on charges of carjacking, evading police, assault with a deadly weapon, driving with a suspended license, theft and resisting arrest.