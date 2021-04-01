LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a man suspected of attacking a woman of Filipino descent in Los Gatos on Tuesday, amid a rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in the Bay Area and across the country.

According to Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police, the incident took place near Los Gatos Boulevard and Garden Lane around 5 p.m.

Chief Peter Decena described the 40-year-old victim as “one of our medical heroes” who was dressed in her scrubs at the time of the attack.

Police said the victim was shoved from behind and fell onto the ground. The suspect told the victim to “Go back to *expletive* China” before he left the scene on his bicycle.

The chief said while the victim was not physically injured, she was “obviously shaken.”

Decena, who is of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, expressed horror over the attack and the rising level of violence against the AAPI community.

“I have been watching with shock and dismay the continuing acts of violence and hate directed towards people who look like me,” the chief said in a video statement.

Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a black or gray bicycle helmet, wearing a dark-colored neck gaiter, a black t-shirt with white writing on back and dark-colored jeans. He was last seen heading southbound on Los Gatos Boulevard.

Decena also expressed the importance of reporting hate crimes to authorities.

“I know from experience that many Asian Americans, and especially our seniors, are often reluctant to report crimes against them. We need to make sure that our family and our friends understand how important it is to report these incidents,” the chief said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Los Gatos – Monte Sereno Police by calling 408-354-6800 or by emailing police@losgatosca.gov.