PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma were seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who was captured on a security camera.
The incident happened on March 19 sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of D Street, Petaluma police said.
The suspect appears to be a White man in his mid-thirties with a goatee, wearing white painter's pants, a grey shirt that has a Royal Trucks logo, a dark gray cap and carrying a white Kelly Moore bucket.
The home's residents were not home at the time. Police did not disclose what was stolen from the home.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the burglary was asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.