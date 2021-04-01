Watch Live:Derek Chauvin Trial In George Floyd Murder Case
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Burglary, Caught On Camera, Petaluma, Petaluma Police Department

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma were seeking the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who was captured on a security camera.

The incident happened on March 19 sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of D Street, Petaluma police said.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Facebook In Text Message Dispute

Surveillance images of burglar inside a Petaluma home. (Petaluma Police Department)

The suspect appears to be a White man in his mid-thirties with a goatee, wearing white painter’s pants, a grey shirt that has a Royal Trucks logo, a dark gray cap and carrying a white Kelly Moore bucket.

READ MORE: Monterey Wildlife Workers Release Orphaned Bobcat Cubs Back Into Wild

The home’s residents were not home at the time. Police did not disclose what was stolen from the home.

MORE NEWS: Officer Struck By Fleeing Vehicle In Hercules; Suspect Arrested After Rodeo Burglary

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the burglary was asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.