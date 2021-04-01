FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Health officials in Solano County urged residents to continue practicing safety measures during upcoming religious observances and spring break, as the county reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bela Matyas, the county’s health officer, urged those attending celebrations including Easter, Passover and the month of Ramadan, to continue mask wearing and physical distancing of at least six feet between households. Celebrating events virtually is also being encouraged.

“The rising number of COVID-19 cases is concerning especially as we approach the holidays where the risk of spread can increase,” Matyas said in a statement.

According to county data, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the county has gone up from 25.9 on March 15 to 38.3 on March 28, the most recent date data was available. The seven-day test positivity rate during the same time frame has also gone up from 5% to 7%. As of Wednesday, 17 people in the county are being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Solano County has been in the Red Tier since March 9. Alameda and Santa Cruz counties, which entered into the Red Tier at the same time, have since moved to the less-restrictive Orange Tier.

“Being in the Red Tier does not mean we can let our guard down,” Matyas went on to say. “Until a majority of our residents are vaccinated, we continue to urge everyone to take these precautions seriously – wear a mask in public, maintain physical distance as much as possible, avoid crowds and wash hands often – to protect our community members, prevent a surge of cases, and keep our County from reverting back to the Purple Tier.”

Matyas said about 35% of county residents 18 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents seeking vaccines are being urged to fill out the county’s vaccine interest form and to sign up for the state’s MyTurn notification system.