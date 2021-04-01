OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A man was rescued from the floor of a burning East Oakland home Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The one-alarm blaze was reported at 6:54 a.m. in the 7400 block of Spencer Street near Hegenberger Road.
Heavy smoke was rising from the single-story home when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials. Crews had to use a circular saw to get into the home because it was so secure.
The victim was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital, fire officials said.
Crews brought the fire under control at 7:16 a.m. The cause appeared to be electrical and was deemed accidental.
