FREMONT (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay were investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Fremont police Thursday night.
Police said the officer-involved happened at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel located at 3101 West Warren Avenue.
According to police, one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. Police did not initially offer any details about the circumstances of the fatal incident.
The Fremont Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 7 p.m.
An officer involved shooting occurred at 6:25 pm in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel. One suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured. We anticipate additional information and details being made available later this evening. pic.twitter.com/xUFDjDXGUF
— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 2, 2021
Authorities have not identified the suspect who died.
Police said they would provide additional information and details regarding what happened later Thursday evening.