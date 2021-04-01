MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — Wildlife workers released two orphaned bobcat cubs into the wild this week, after they were found last summer in the Jacks Peak Park area and spent the last eight months at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.
Now juveniles, the two were raised together in a naturalized enclosure so they could grow up safely, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Monterey County officials.
They were fed live rodents and carrion with no human contact, so they would be self-sufficient in the wild with retain their natural fear of humans.
On March 24, Monterey County Parks staff transported the bobcats and wildlife center personnel deep into Jacks Peak Park, where the bobcats were successfully returned to their natural habitat.
