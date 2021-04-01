SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fans wanting to see the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park as the 2021 season begins will need to test negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated, the team announced Thursday.

Under the city’s current public health order, the Giants will be able to open Oracle Park to 22 percent capacity, or about 9,000 fans. For now, all fans 12 years or older will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test of a full vaccination. The test needs to be within 72 hours of game time and the vaccinated fans will need to be at least two weeks removed from their final dose.

“We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming fans back home to Oracle Park,” said Giants president and CEO Larry Baer in a statement. “We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

The Giants have set up designated zones throughout Oracle Park were fans can sit in socially distanced pods. Concession stands will be available to pick up food and drink items that can be ordered only through the MLB Ballpark app.

Face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced throughout the ballpark.

“Your cooperation helps keep not only everyone attending and working at the game safe, but also protects our entire community,” said San Francisco Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. “COVID-19 is still here, including new variants that spread more quickly, and unvaccinated individuals are still at serious risk, so we need to keep up the good work and follow the health guidelines so we can safely enjoy a full season of baseball. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe.”

For now, the Giants will sell tickets for home games on a monthly basis with season-ticket members having the first priority to April games. Remaining tickets will go on sale to VISA cardholders beginning Friday then the general public on Monday.

The Giants open up the 2021 season on the road with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners before traveling to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres. The home opener for the Giants is Friday, April 9 against the Colorado Rockies.

More information about Oracle Park health and safety protocols can be found at sfgiants.com/fansafe.