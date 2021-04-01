SALINAS (BCN) — A member of the Norteño criminal street gang was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of a rival gang member in Salinas, Monterey County prosecutors said.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Rafael Vazquez sentenced Jose Daniel Perez, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and admitted an enhancement for firearm use.

Prosecutors said Perez and his associates drove to a residential area on Mae Avenue in Salinas at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020.

One of the passengers of the vehicle stuck a gun outside the car window and opened fire on the victim, who was standing outside his house.

The victim returned fire, striking the vehicle driven by Perez, who then drove away. The victim was uninjured. Witnesses reported hearing 10 or 11 gunshots.

Several days later, Salinas police found Perez’s car with multiple bullet holes in the back of it. Officers also located surveillance video from a nearby home that showed the vehicle slowing at the intersection of Cortez Street and Mae Avenue around the time of the shooting.

In subsequent interviews conducted by police, Perez implicated himself in the shooting.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.