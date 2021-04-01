SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara woman escaped death because of the swift action of two police officers was finally able to meet her heroes Thursday to thank them for saving her life more than a year after the incident.

On December 30, 2019, Santa Clara Police Officers Keith Busmire and Luis Telles arrived at a home on Hope Dr. after dispatchers received a call from a woman who yelled, “Help me … call 911,” before the call disconnected and dispatchers were not able to reconnect.

The officers arrived to find the woman, identified only as Le’Nita, lying face down on a bedroom floor. She was not breathing and had no pulse, police said.

Busmire and Telles worked as a team to perform multiple cycles of CPR before medics arrived, helped provide additional treatment, and coordinated the transportation to the hospital. It was discovered Le’Nita had suffered two strokes during the incident.

Le’Nita spent seven weeks in a coma and months in rehabilitation, police said. After recovering, Le’Nita’s fiance, Ray, reached out to Santa Clara police to express interest in meeting the officers who saved her, but it was not possible due to the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, Ray reconnected with the officers and the department agreed the four could meet now that the COVID guidelines had evolved – with Ray insisting on bringing lunch. Officers Busmire and Telles learned more about Le’Nita’s recovery and celebrated the news that she and Ray had gotten married in September 2020.

Santa Clara police said Busmire and Telles will be among those recognized with Lifesaving Awards at an annual Promotion and Awards Ceremony which will be held at a date to be announced after being postponed because of the pandemic.