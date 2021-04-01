SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another brazen daytime vehicle break-in in San Francisco was captured on video.

The incident happened Monday at the tiled Moraga Steps, a popular spot for tourists and local in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood.

Surveillance video from homes on Moraga St. between 16th and 17th Ave. captured the victims chasing the suspects’ car as it began to drive away.

Neighbors said the victims were a family visiting from Puerto Rico.

One suspect is seen jumping into the car as the victims give chase; the car begins to drive away but stops as another suspect evades a woman trying to stop him and runs toward the car while being chased.

One victim fell on the sidewalk trying to get her possessions back.

San Francisco police said at one point, one of the victims – a 52-year-old man – also grabbed onto the getaway car as it was driving away but a suspect pointed a gun at him, so he let go.

The man was injured when he fell and was taken to the hospital, but his injuries appeared to be minor.

Police said they were looking for the vehicle and the suspects.