SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Friday confirmed that the body of a woman found by a hiker in Siskiyou County last weekend has been identified as a 19-year-old who went missing in Oakland earlier this year.
The family of Tatiana Dugger reported her missing to Oakland police on January 9, according to authorities. Dugger was a former Oroville resident who had recently relocated to Los Angeles, authorities said. Cell phone records indicated that the Oakland area was her last known location.
Oakland police contacted the Butte County Sheriff's Office to get their cooperation in the ongoing efforts to locate Dugger given that she was a recent resident of Oroville.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said that last Sunday at about 11:45 a.m., a hiker reported that the body of a dead person was located on United States Forest Service land near U.S. Route 97 and Juniper Terrace in an area approximately eight miles northeast of the town of Weed.
Detectives with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, USFS law enforcement officers, CHP officers and personnel from the Department of Justice responded to the location. The deceased person located in a remote area off the roadway was determined to be female and appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.