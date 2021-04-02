COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — Calfire crews on Friday afternoon were at the scene of a small vegetation for in Butano State Park, according to authorities.

The Calfire CZU posted about the fire on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m., saying the fire burning in the Butano area off of North Butano Truck Trail was about 1/4 acre in size. The fire was within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, officials said

The Calfire SCU is providing air support to fight the so-called Butano Fire.

About 30 minutes later, officials said that ground crews had arrived at the scene of the remote fire.

