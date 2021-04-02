SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — Calfire crews on Friday afternoon were at the scene of a small vegetation for in Butano State Park, according to authorities.

The Calfire CZU posted about the fire on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m., saying the fire burning in the Butano area off of North Butano Truck Trail was about 1/4 acre in size. The fire was within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, officials said

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are responding to a 1/4 acre fire in the Butano area, within the #CZULightningComplex burn area. Copter 106 out of @calfireSCU is overhead. Fire is off of North Butano Truck Trail. #ButanoFire pic.twitter.com/Se2ACKGpTq — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 2, 2021

The Calfire SCU is providing air support to fight the so-called Butano Fire.

About 30 minutes later, officials said that ground crews had arrived at the scene of the remote fire.

UPDATE: The #ButanoFire is burning in forest litter (dead leaves, branches, and needles that have accumulated over decades). Access was difficult but crews have made ground access. pic.twitter.com/MAubmPoENe — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 2, 2021

