FREMONT (CBS SF) – A hotel in Fremont has been evacuated and authorities are on the scene following the report of a suspicious package Friday morning.
According to Fremont Police, a suspicious bag was discovered at the Hyatt Place hotel on the 3100 block of West Warren Avenue. About 70 guests inside the hotel were safely evacuated as a precaution.
The bomb team from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office has responded.
Police said the ramp from southbound Interstate 880 to West Warren Avenue has been closed.
The hotel's parking lot was the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, but there is no indication at this time that the two incidents are related.
More details to come.