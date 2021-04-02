TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21.

The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points wider than the final margin of Dallas’ 124-73 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more: Dec. 8, 2018, when Boston beat Chicago 133-57.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 15 points, all in the first half. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the the Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, a late scratch with a left finger injury.

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed