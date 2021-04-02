MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Friday announced the April Fool’s Day arrest of three suspects caught on video stealing a large rubber duck from the front yard of a house last month.

Authorities had previously asked for the public’s help identifying the suspects who were wanted in connection with the March 11 theft of the rubber duck statue named Rubberta that was taken from the front yard of a home on Stierlin Road.

Much as they had when they made the initial request for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects last month — police posted on Twitter they needed “help quacking the case of Rubberta the stolen duck” — authorities couldn’t resist making some jokes with the announcement.

“We didn’t duck away from this case,” police cracked in their press release on the arrests.

Mountain View police noted that officers pursued the investigation even after Rubberta had been returned to its owners. Authorities arrested Santa Clara residents Erik Gonzalez, Sabrina Inigo and Eleyight Silva in connection with the theft in addition to other charges.

“On April 1 (no joke), a search warrant was served at a home in Santa Clara, where three residents connected to the theft were subsequently detained,” the release said. “During a search of the home, narcotics were found along with burglary tools.”

The three suspects were ultimately booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of burglary tools, grand theft and child endangerment as well as outstanding warrants.

Police said all three suspects were transported and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“Our detectives pride themselves on holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions. Even though Rubberta was returned after video of the theft was released, our detectives continued investigating,” police said.