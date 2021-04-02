OAKLAND (BCN) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Oakland Monday and discuss topics including water infrastructure and small business, her office confirmed Friday.
This is Harris’s first visit to Oakland since she became vice president. Harris is a native of Oakland and spent several years of her childhood in Berkeley.READ MORE: MLB Moving 2021 All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Georgia Law Restricting Voting Rights
No other details about the visit were released on Friday.READ MORE: Update: Suspect Arrested After Fremont Hotel Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package
She will travel to Chicago following her visit to Oakland and while in Chicago address vaccine equity.
Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff are in Los Angeles through Easter Sunday.MORE NEWS: Suspect Rams U.S. Capitol Barrier With Car, Attacks Officers With Knife; 1 Officer, Suspect Killed
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.