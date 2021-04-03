MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Concord resident has been arrested in connection with an assault with a large machete near Mountain View’s Rengstorff Park.

Mountain View police said officers responded to Crisanto Ave. near Rengstorff Park on March 31 just before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a fight.

While enroute, officers were told that a grey sedan believed to be carrying suspects involved in the fight was fleeing the scene. A responding officer spotted the car driving on Crisanto Ave. He immediately stopped the car and through a records check, learned the car had been stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction just days before.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 32-year-old Concord resident Edwin Monge, and a 19-year-old passenger, officers learned that a large machete was hidden inside the car.

The weapon had allegedly been used to attack another man in the fight that had just occurred near Rengstorff Park.

Officers were also able to find and speak with the victim, a 43-year-old Mountain View resident, who told them he had been walking back to his car that was parked on Crisanto Ave. when several men approached him and attacked him.

During the fight, the victim told police he had been hit on his upper body with a machete. The victim fortunately suffered only superficial wounds and was not seriously injured.

Monge was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The passenger was not arrested. A cause for the fight remains under investigation.