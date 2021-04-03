OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A massive 2-alarm fire erupted late Friday night in the storage yard of an East Oakland recycling company, sending flames and a thick smoke plume soaring in the sky.

Fire officials were also forced to shut down train traffic on a nearby rail line for several hours.

Fire crews responded to calls reporting the fire at Worldwide Green Resource located at 9315 San Leandro St. around 9:16 p.m.

Arriving firefighters immediately upgraded it to two alarms to keep the blaze ignited in large piles of recycled cardboard from spreading to a warehouse and other nearby structures.

By 10:45 p.m., firefighters had contained the fire, but it was not brought under control for several more hours.

No other structures were damaged and no one was injured, Hunt said.

A fire investigator was reviewing video surveillance to try to determine the cause and origin of the fire.