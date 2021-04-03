OAKLAND (KPIX) — Among a number of rallies against racism and violence targeting the Asian community the largest among them was in Oakland Saturday. It brought together a number of different groups, including security personnel, all part of a movement that shows no signs of slowing down.

“The voice is loud enough and we are fed up,” said Wendy Wong. “Enough is enough!”

Wendy, Anna and Pauline Wong were part of the crowd Saturday. Normally, with two more sisters, they’ve been attending several previous weekend rallies.

“We all came here from San Francisco to support our community,” Wendy said. “We have to be united.”

“In the face of the pandemic, it’s really important to just be together and love each other,” said Kevin Moyung of Oakland.

“I’ll be kind to each other. Kindness is something even the blind can see,” said a man named Halton, one of Chinatown’s community safety escorts who were all thrilled by the show of support.

“It’s a wonderful show-up,” Halton said of the crowd. “I have people coming out from all different ethnic groups. That is a very warm message, a very heartwarming message.”

“It’s important that our stories are heard,” Moyung said. “We’re here to show support for those who can’t raise their voices now and who have been silenced in the past.”

This raising of voices will continue. Many of the organizers and attendees already have plans for more rallies across the Bay Area.

“I went to Oakland and I came to San Francisco’s Union Square,” Wong said. “And next week I will go to Cupertino as well. I’m going to the whole Bay Area. Every little voice matters.”