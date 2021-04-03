FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — A 35-year-old Hayward man — who allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded his food order — was being held on a variety of charges related to a brazen Friday afternoon armed robbery of the Kabob House, authorities said.

According to the Fremont Police Department, Asaam Ghanem has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, robbery, making criminal threats, felony evading and resisting arrest.

On Friday at 3:14 p.m., officers responded to the Kabob House in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard on a report of a robbery and a possible shooting.

Several witnesses reported a suspect at the restaurant had a handgun and was threatening to shoot everyone in the area.

Video surveillance was recovered which corroborated the statements. The video showed the suspect pointing his handgun directly at one victim who may have intervened after the initial confrontation, however that victim left the scene and officers have been unable to identify him.

Police were able to obtain information on a suspect vehicle, and responding officers located the vehicle traveling south on Fremont Boulevard at Country Drive.

The suspect led officers on a short pursuit, before he fled on foot in the area of Mowry Avenue and Hastings Street. The suspect, identified as Ghanem, was ultimately arrested.

Investigators determined a shooting did not occur, and several witnesses at the scene told police the suspect came into the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded his food.

Officers spent the majority of the day attempting to locate the firearm with no success. Officers will continue to search the affected areas in an attempt to locate the firearm.

Investigators were asking for the unidentified victim to contact our Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900 to speak with a detective.