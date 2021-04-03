FOSTER CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Four kitesurfers needed the assistance of fire and rescue squads after becoming stranded in the water in Foster City Friday evening.
A San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department battalion chief said two of the four ended up being able to make it back to shore safely, but two others needed assistance.READ MORE: Massive 2-Alarm Fire Erupts At Oakland Recycling Company
One of them suffered from mild hypothermia and was treated on shore and released. The call for assistance came in at about 7:20 p.m. near the Mariners Point Golf Center in the 2400 block of East Third Avenue.READ MORE: Stanford, University Of California Targeted In Widespread Ransomware Cyber Attack
Rescue boats from San Mateo Consolidated Fire as well as from the Redwood City and South San Francisco fire departments and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the rescue.MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions Ease for Vaccinated Travelers; Traffic Swells at Bay Area Airports
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed