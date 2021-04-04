LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday on the Altamont Pass along Interstate 580, where a pickup truck reportedly veered off the road and over a cliff.
The solo-crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. along eastbound I-580, according to the CHP.
The Alameda County coroner was at the scene and a Sig-Alert was in effect.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
