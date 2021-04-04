SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man died of a fatal gunshot wound early Sunday after gunfire erupted at a party inside a Santa Rosa apartment, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police still trying to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting in a residence in the 1900 block of Lazzini Ave.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from a resident in the apartment at around 4:50 a.m. The caller said he was having a party and there were several people attending. He said that one of the individuals had been shot and had possibly died.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a deceased male victim who had been shot at least one time. The victim identity has not been released while his relatives were being notified.

The investigation was still in its initial stages. Investigators have not released any additional information regarding potential suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation was encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.