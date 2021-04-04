SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Oakland man was wounded early Sunday morning at an illegal sideshow in San Francisco’s Mission District.
San Francisco Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at the sideshow at 20th and Folsom. The gunman shot at four people in a vehicle, hitting the 19-year-old.
According to an email from San Francisco police, investigators said the suspect’s vehicle approached the victim’s vehicle. After a verbal exchange, the suspect opened fire. The wounded victim was driven to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries caused by gunshot wounds.
Citizen App video of the sideshow reveals a large crowd gathered at the intersection. As attendees dodge the spinning vehicles, a pickup truck and several cars do donuts in the intersection to cheering and flashing lasers from the crowd. Traffic is backed up on Folsom.
It not known if any arrests or citations were handed out. A description of the shooter has not been releasead.
Police were asking for anyone with information about the shooting to either text at TIP411 (847411) — start with SFPD — or call the anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.