SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An adult and their pet dog were rescued without injury Sunday afternoon, after the pair fell down a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco, according to firefighters.
San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter at 4:51 p.m. Sunday that a rescue was in progress and declared the rescue a success at 5:07 p.m.
A photo posted by the fire department shows the owner and dog safe on the beach, being detached from rescue ropes.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed