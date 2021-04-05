SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A delivery driver had his van stolen in San Francisco Monday and a suspect was arrested, police said.
The incident happened at about 11:17 a.m. on the 500 block of Vienna Street in the city’s Excelsior District. A post on the Citizen app said the theft was reported nearby at Peru Ave. & Naples St.READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
San Francisco police said officers responded to a report from a delivery driver who said he was following his van that had been stolen. The suspect drove approximately three blocks before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.
Officers found the suspect and took him into custody without incident, police said. He was identified as Elias Ulloa, 22.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Ulloa was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of stealing a vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Additional information was not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris Warns Of Looming 'Wars Fought Over Water'