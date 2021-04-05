CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Authorities were investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a restaurant in Campbell on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 5:48 p.m.
When they arrived, heavy smoke was pouring from the front door of a restaurant, according authorities.
By 6:35, firefighters had the blaze under control, but the restaurant sustained smoke, fire and water damage. A neighboring business in the same building was also damaged by the blaze, but 2 others were spared.
Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of Hamilton Ave during the fire fight, but the road has since reopened.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, but authorities said there is no evidence of arson, so far. Meanwhile the building has been closed, pending clearance from the City of Campbell Building Inspector.