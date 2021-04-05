MONTEREY (BCN/CBS SF) — A Pajaro man pled no contest to charges of sexually assaulting 3 minors and is expected to be sentenced to 15 years behind bars, according to prosecutors.

Arturo Rodriguez, 21, was charged with rape of a minor under 14 years old, lewd act with a child under 14 and assault with the intent to commit a lewd act.

The first victim, 13 years old, came forward on May 3, 2019, and reported that Rodriguez raped her in an industrial park off of Salinas Road, prosecutors said. The victim also told law enforcement that another 12-year-old classmate texted her saying Rodriguez also had sex with her, according to prosecutors.

When detectives from the Monterey County Sherriff’s Office interviewed the 12-year-old victim, she reported that Rodriguez had also attempted to rape one of her friends who was 13 at the time, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez pled no contest to all counts, according to prosecutors, accepting his punishment without any admission of guilt. He will be sentenced on June 15.

