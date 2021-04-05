BODEGA BAY (KPIX) — A Pleasanton elementary school teacher and her mother were identified Monday as the victims killed when their SUV plunged over a scenic Pacific Ocean overlook near Bodega Bay and crashed about 100 feet below onto a rock-strewn beach.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in Saturday’s crash as 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia, a first-grade teacher at Lydiksen Elementary School, and her mother, 64-year-old Maria Teixeira.

The two Dublin residents were in a gold Toyota Rav4 which plunged over the overlook at a parking lot near the Bodega Trailhead just after 11:30 a.m. as stunned holiday weekend visitors watched.

Correia grew up in Pleasanton and attended Pleasanton Middle School and Foothill High School. She has been teaching at Lydiksen Elementary for 16 years. The Pleasanton Unified School District is currently on spring break and students at Lydiksen will return on April 12.

Teixeira was the lead custodian at Montevideo Elementary School in San Ramon.

The California Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling westbound through the parking lot at an unknown speed when it hit a log barrier on the perimeter. The SUV moved the barrier and continued over the cliff and landed on the rocks.

Witnesses told the CHP it does not appear the Toyota was speeding or driving unsafely prior to the collision and that the SUV entered the parking lot and continued driving westbound without slowing or stopping.

Crews from the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office including its Henry 1 helicopter and other neighboring agencies responded to the scene.

But by the time, firefighters and a deputy were able to repel down the cliff and get to the overturned vehicle, the two women had died.

The CHP said it would continue to interview witnesses from the scene and a vehicle inspection will be completed. CHP Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.